Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

Shares of SCL opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

