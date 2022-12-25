Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.1 %

SHAK stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.62.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

