Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Acquires £7,350.64 in Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Christina McComb purchased 16,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,929.35).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance
SSIT stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Friday. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.40 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.40 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.61.
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.