Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Acquires £7,350.64 in Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Christina McComb purchased 16,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,929.35).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

SSIT stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Friday. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.40 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.40 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.61.

Get Seraphim Space Investment Trust alerts:

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.