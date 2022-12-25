Scotiabank Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Cineplex Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$506.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
