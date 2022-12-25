Scotiabank Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$506.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

