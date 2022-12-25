Saitama Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $50.36 million and $1.09 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saitama

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00111053 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,570,924.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

