Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $219.08 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $219.08 million and $1.11 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,319.20 or 0.07824903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,314.7427853 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,166,424.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

