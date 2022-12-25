Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $50.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
