Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.