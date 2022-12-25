Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,306 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.