Pirate Chain Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $68.12 million and approximately $89,519.14 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00236972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,996,846 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.