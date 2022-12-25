Optimism Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $200.53 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005539 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $200.53 million and $24.40 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
