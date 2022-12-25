Optimism Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $200.53 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005539 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $200.53 million and $24.40 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

