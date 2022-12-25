Oppenheimer Trims Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price to $28.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,927,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,653,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

