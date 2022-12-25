Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $140.05 million and $4.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.71 or 0.07253593 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

