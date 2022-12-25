NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $24.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33692875 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $38,147,150.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

