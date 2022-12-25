NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

