Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.34

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $0.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00114706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00194801 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053578 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,137,944 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.