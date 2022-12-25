Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $143.57 or 0.00852391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $42.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,218,039 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

