McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.