LUKSO (LYXe) Price Up 12.8% This Week

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00035217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $88.61 million and $760,100.98 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
