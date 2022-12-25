Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0097 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $167,319.87 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

