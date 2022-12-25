Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $25.68 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $434,776.44 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00236972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,275,081 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.