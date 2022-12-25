KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KBR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

