JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The firm has a market cap of $25.29 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

