JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€31.90” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.1 %

FRA:FRE opened at €26.16 ($27.83) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($85.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.23.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

