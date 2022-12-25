Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.01 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.01 million and $64,612.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00227961 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01579629 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,911.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

