Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

