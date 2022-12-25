Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

