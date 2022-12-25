Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

