ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.30.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

