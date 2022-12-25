Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $149.25 million and $20.07 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 490,483,612 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.