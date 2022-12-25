Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $851.63

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $77,271.20 and $851.63 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

