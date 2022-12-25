Freshii (TSE:FRII) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$2.30 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Freshii Stock Performance

TSE FRII opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23. Freshii has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.23.

Get Freshii alerts:

About Freshii

(Get Rating)

See Also

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.