Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 6.6 %

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

