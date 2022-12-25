Energi (NRG) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Energi has a market cap of $13.75 million and $171,789.69 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,562,517 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.