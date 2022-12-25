eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $465.78 million and $2.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00604588 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00261210 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037771 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,260,879,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.