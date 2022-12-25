Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,028 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dropbox Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.