Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 6.9 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

