Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 6.9 %
Digital Ally stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.22.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
