dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $8,242.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00391178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0138758 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $292.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.