Dero 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,312.14 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00021203 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.92 million and $68,312.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00390775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00852165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00604081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00262252 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,142,450 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.