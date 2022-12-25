Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.