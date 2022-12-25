cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $5,718.30

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $18,605.70 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,718.30 or 0.33937609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

