Critical Review: Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tricida has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tricida and IntelGenx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,203.19%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

This table compares Tricida and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% IntelGenx Technologies -850.04% -863.97% -70.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricida and IntelGenx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.06 IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 14.84 -$9.32 million ($0.08) -1.63

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IntelGenx Technologies beats Tricida on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0052/2020, INT0053/2020, and INT0054/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

