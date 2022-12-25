Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and $1.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00391122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00852023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00604701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00262045 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02310247 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $998,049.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

