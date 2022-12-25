Celo Dollar Market Cap Achieves $42.94 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.94 million and $1.17 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,112,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

