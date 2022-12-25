CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 6.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $63.10 million and $4.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227874 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07916236 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,197,718.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.