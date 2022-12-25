Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$3.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

