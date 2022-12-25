BTIG Research Trims Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price to $3.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 134,283 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

