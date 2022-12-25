Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.