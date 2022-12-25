Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDNNY. UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

