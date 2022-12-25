bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on bioMérieux from €89.70 ($95.43) to €92.50 ($98.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($114.89) to €109.00 ($115.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of BMXMF opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $143.65.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

